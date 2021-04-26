RockShox Domain suspension fork launches

RockShox’s new Domain suspension fork has launched.

The new Domain takes cues from ZEB, said the brand. The Domain offers a new 38mm chassis, short fender compatibility, and a DebonAir air spring matched with a reliable Motion Control RC damper.

Specifications:
– Wheel size: 27.5in, 29in
– Travel: 150mm, 160mm, 170mm, 180mm
– Damper: Motion Control RC
– Offset: 44mm (27.5in, 29in)
– Upper tube: 38mm aluminum

Features:
– New 38mm chassis for increased stiffness and rider confidence
– Motion Control RC damper featuring low-speed compression adjust with externally adjustable dual flow rebound
– Highly tunable DebonAir air spring offers a consistent feel throughout the travel
– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and quiets damper noise
– Short fender compatible (RockShox premium fender sold separately. AM Variants include RockShox zip-tie fender)
– Fits tyres up to 2.8in without fenders – use of a short fender may reduce tyre clearance

