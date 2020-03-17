RockShox introduces new SID collection

Share Facebook

RockShox has introduced the new SID collection, including the SID SL Ultimate, the SID SL Select, the SID Ultimate, the SID Select and the SIDLuxe Ultimate.

SID SL Ultimate

“The lightest, fastest fork of 2020, full stop. With SID SL Ultimate, we added our new Charger Race Day damper, machined away every extra gram, and made premium style plays.”

Specifications:

Wheel size: 29in

Travel: 100mm

Damper: Charger Race Day

Offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminium

Weight: 1326g

Features:

– New 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible

– New Charger Race Day Damper

– New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

– New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– Machined/anodized crown

– Signature SID Blue and Ultimate High Gloss Black colourways

– Ultimate foil graphics package

– Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $799-869, €869-949*, £779-849* (*includes VAT)

SID SL Select

“A race-ready package, SID SL Select comes with the Charger RL damper, proven for the start line.”

Specifications:

Wheel size: 29in

Travel: 100mm

Damper: Charger RL

Offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminium

Weight: 1468g

Features:

– New 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible

– New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

– New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

– Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $599-669, €649-729*, £579-649* (*includes VAT)

SID Ultimate

“Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in an all new chassis, the new Charger Race Day damper is our lightest yet. Perfectly balanced for the speed needs of XC.”

Specifications:

– Wheel size: 29in

– Travel: 120mm

– Damper: Charger Race Day

– Offset: 44mm

– Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminium

– Weight: 1537g

Features:

– A new 35mm chassis

– New Charger Race Day Damper

– New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

– New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– Machined/anodized crown

– New short fender compatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender

– Signature SID Blue and Ultimate High Gloss Black colourways

– Ultimate foil graphics package

– Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $899-969, €979-1,059*, £869-949* (*includes VAT)

SID Select

“SID Select uses the Charger RL damper, proven ready for a new generation of more capable XC bikes.

Specifications:

– Wheel size: 29in

– Travel: 120mm

– Damper: Charger RL

– Offset: 44mm

– Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminium

– Weight: 1671g

Features:

– A new 35mm chassis

– New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

– New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

– Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– New short fender compatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender

– Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $699-769, €759-839*, £679-749* (*includes VAT)

SIDLuxe Ultimate

“Riding SIDLuxe Ultimate means every detail is considered; performance packed with chiselled good looks, a Signature Blue colourway and premium foil graphics.”

Specifications:

– Available as part of AM Rear Shock Programme.

– Weight: 227g

Features

– New XC-focused lightweight design delivering premium performance and efficiency

– Comfortable damping in open mode with low High-Speed Compression

– Designed to complement the feel of SID/SID SL

– Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

– Ultimate foil graphics package

– Equipped with two decal options: Ultimate High Gloss Black and Signature SID Blue