RockShox releases new ZEB fork

RockShox has released its new ZEB fork.

The ZEB features a new RockShox 3-bolt fender, available on all models. Designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, Charger 2.1 increases confidence and control over every trail.

The Charger 2.1 RC2 was fitted to ZEB’s 38mm chassis and features independent high and low-speed compression adjust.

The highly tunable DebonAir air spring is ready for “whatever the trail demands”. Building on the updated DebonAir air spring found in Pike and Lyrik, ZEB features additional negative volume for an even more DH-like ride.

The Dual Position Air spring, found in the base model ZEB, allows riders to adjust the fork between two distinct travel positions. With the turn of a knob, adjust from 180mm of max travel to 150mm minimum travel.

The lower front end helps e-MTB riders tackle aggressive climbs more efficiently. Maxima Plush Fluid is designed to protect against suspension wear, reduce friction, silence damper noise and maintain a consistent feel in all temperatures and ever-changing conditions.

