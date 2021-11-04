Rocky Mountain, CushCore partner to introduce the ‘next generation of innovation’

Share Facebook

Rocky Mountain and CushCore have partnered to introduce the ‘next generation of innovation’ by offering CushCore tyre inserts as standard equipment.

The 2022 Rocky Mountain bikes with CushCore are the Altitude Carbon 90 Rally Edition, Altitude Powerplay Alloy 70, Altitude Powerplay Carbon 70, and Altitude Powerplay Carbon 90 Rally Edition.

Since 2018, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team has been racing with CushCore. “I found the consistency in cornering was so nice, it just dug in, the knobs dug in, and I felt my corner would just stay on its arc,” said rider Jesse Melamed.

“Obviously, the impact protection on the front is nice, it does help the suspension, it damps a lot of the little things. We are hitting things so fast that one impact can ruin your run, so for me, why wouldn’t I run CushCore?”

Melamed finished third overall in 2021 Enduro World Series riding the 2022 Altitude equipped with CushCore.

Rocky Mountain recently announced the new 2022 Altitude Powerplay, featuring the next-generation Dyname 4.0 drive system, with a high torque system, integrated new top tube display, new handlebar remote, a larger, removable battery and CushCore tyre inserts front and rear.

“I used CushCore for a few projects this year and I was really stoked with the results,” said Thomas Vanderham. “I like the fact that the insert holds the bead and helps reduce burping under extreme cornering conditions. I also like the rim protection element.”

CushCore strengthened its inventory position at the end of 2020 with the addition of a second manufacturing facility. This has allowed it to keep turnaround times minimal, CushCore said, with most orders being shipped in 2-3 days. CushCore sales are up 68% in 2021.

For more information and detailed specs, check out Rocky Mountain Bikes and CushCore.