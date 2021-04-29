Roll out of cycle parking across Edinburgh to be boosted with additional 1,200 spaces

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A project to roll out secure on-street cycle parking across Edinburgh will be boosted with an additional 1,200 spaces over the next two years, subject to funding, in response to increasing demand.

Contractors Cyclehoop began installing covered bike storage containers around the city in January 2019, with the intention of providing and maintaining 180 units, equating to 1,080 bike parking spaces, over its five-year contract. By creating safe, accessible ground-level storage for bikes, particularly in tenemental areas, the scheme aims to encourage people to take up cycling as a convenient form of transport.

So far 108 units have been installed, which have an occupancy rate of around 91% (591 users) and 476 people on the waiting list for a space. Requests have also been received for units at 206 new locations, with around 14 requests received every week.

As a result, on 22nd April, Transport and Environment Committee approved proposals to increase the scope of the contract with Cyclehoop to add an additional 50 locations (100 units) per year over the next two years to the programme, subject to match-funding through Sustrans’ Places for Everyone programme, funded by the Scottish Government. This would provide 1,200 extra spaces – more than double the number currently being introduced.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: “The demand for bike parking in Edinburgh demonstrates the increasing popularity of cycling, and the positive impact it can have on health, travel costs and the environment. I’m delighted that we’re now going to be able to double the secure cycle storage units being installed across the city, subject to funding.

“When this project was first approved, it aimed to resolve issues around theft and the storage of bikes in stairwells, in turn making cycling a more attractive, convenient way to travel. Over the past year, we’ve seen so many people realising the benefits of cycling, and I hope this decision will encourage even more people to take it up.”

Councillor Karen Doran, transport and environment vice convener, added: “We know that living in a flat or small house can be a barrier to owning and storing a bike, which is why we began installing secure cycle storage in 2019. The take-up so far has been fantastic, and we’re constantly hearing from people who would like a unit in their neighbourhood. So it’s great that we’ll now be able to roll the scheme out further, in a fair and inclusive way.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: