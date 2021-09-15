ROTOR completes range of MTB chainrings with Universal Tooth Pattern design

Share Facebook

ROTOR has announced a new Universal Tooth Pattern for all mainstream MTB groups, from Shimano 12s to SRAM 11 or 12s.

Available in Q RINGS and round options, this design is ROTOR’s answer to “the fierce competition in the cycling industry’s hunt for the most versatile solution to MTB chainring compatibility”.

ROTOR is offering a complete range of MTB chainrings fully compatible with all major 11s and 12s groupsets and their chains. Chainrings using this technology can be easily recognised thanks to the Universal Tooth logo:

Compatibility

-ROTOR Universal Tooth design chainrings are 100% compatible with Shimano 11s and 12s and SRAM 11s and 12s MTB groupsets

-ROTOR Universal Tooth design chainrings are 100% compatible with 11s and 12s Shimano, KMC and SRAM Eagle MTB chains

ROTOR chainrings range including Universal Tooth design technology:

MTB Q RINGS Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28

MTB Q RINGS BCD110x4: 38 | 36 | 34

MTB ROUND rings Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28

MTB ROUND rings BCD110x4: 38 | 36 | 34