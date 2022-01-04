Rotor partners with Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes – Heidi Kjeldsen as title sponsor for 2022

Share Facebook

Rotor Bike Components has been announced as one of the title partners for women’s cycling team Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes – Heidi Kjeldsen for the 2022 season.

The team will now be known as Pro-Noctis – Rotor – Redchilli Bikes presented by Heidi Kjeldsen. The team will use Rotor power meters for training and racing along with bearings from C-Bear in a partnership facilitated by Velotech Services of Stratford upon Avon.

Rotor manufactures Q rings, power meters, chainsets, bottom brackets and groupsets from design to completion in Spain.

Team manager Rick Lister said: “Having a recognised brand of the calibre of Rotor join us as a title sponsor really is huge for us, it shows the commitment to women’s cycling by Rotor is still strong.

“Having used Rotor components at a team in the past I was impressed by the quality back then and hope this will be a long-standing partnership for us.”

Managing director of Velotech Services Robin Corder added: “Having watched the team develop over the last year, we have been very impressed with not only the racing but the management, profile and presence of the team online. We are excited to see how the team perform on the fastest componentry in the world.”

The UK based women’s cycling team competes all over the UK and Ireland, and plans to race in France and Belgium in 2022 if funding allows. The team’s JustGiving page can be found here.