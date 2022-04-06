Rouleur appoints Edward Pickering as new editor

Share Facebook

Rouleur has announced Edward Pickering as its new editor.

Having led the respected Procycling magazine for a number of years, which ceased publication after its January 2022 issue, Pickering has joined Rouleur to continue its growth, celebrating cycling culture in the peloton and beyond.

Pickering has been a cycling journalist for 20 years, covering road races all around the world and interviewing many of the sport’s biggest stars, past and present. He has also written several books on cycling, including The Yellow Jersey Club and Ronde, an exploration of the Tour of Flanders.

After a period of 18 months that has seen subscriptions to Rouleur triple and digital traffic increase even more, Pickering has joined Rouleur’s international editorial leadership group of Olga Àbalos (Volata) and Emilio Previtali (Rouleur Italia) to build a growing editorial team working across three languages.

Pickering said: “I’m very happy to join the team at Rouleur, and build on the brilliant work done by previous editors Andy McGrath and Ian Cleverly in making it such a ground-breaking magazine. Rouleur has a talented team of contributors and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“Rouleur has an unparalleled reputation in the cycling world for the depth of its coverage, its innovation in subject matter and the sheer quality of its words and pictures. It’s also, simply, a beautiful publication that is always a pleasure to read.”

Last year was Rouleur’s most successful year in its history, and that growth continues in 2022. After the successful return of last November’s Rouleur Live, this year the event will take place in a new and exciting venue, to be announced soon.

A statement from Rouleur said: “With Andy McGrath and Ian Cleverly moving on to take a different direction in their careers, we are incredibly grateful for their contribution to growing Rouleur into what it has become.

“Under their combined leadership over the last decade, Rouleur has grown into a cultural force, a unique outlet for the human stories that make cycling so special. They will forever be friends of the magazine and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”