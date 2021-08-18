Rouleur Live LDN tickets now live, Geraint Thomas confirmed as headline guest

Share Facebook

Tickets for Rouleur Live LDN are now live, with the event set to return to London’s Victoria House over three days this November.

Formerly known as Rouleur Classic, this year the show’s name has been changed to Rouleur Live to “better reflect what it is – the embodiment of the magazine in an exquisite exhibition format”. Geraint Thomas has also been confirmed to headline the Rouleur Live Theatre.

“It’s so great to be able to announce Rouleur Live and look forward to reconnecting with the sport we love and all our subscribers, new and old, in person once again,” said Chris Holman, show director of Rouleur. “As you can imagine it’s not been easy, but we’ve worked extremely hard to not only make this a possibility but to bring together a host of exciting brands and a star-studded guest list that will once again push the bar on what visitors can expect at this one-of-a-kind exhibition.”

Also changing this year is a flattened price structure, with tickets at £40 for any of the three days. All tickets include a complimentary drink and guests will have full access to the Rouleur Live Theatre across each day as well as the halls showcasing a vast array of memorabilia and innovation from brands.

The roster of new and returning brands includes 4iiii, absoluteBLACK, ABUS, Bianchi, BMC, CADEX, Campagnolo, Ceramic Speed, Cervélo, Colnago, DT Swiss, Elite, fizik, FSA, Giant, Heroïn, HEXR, Hope, KOO, Le Col, MAVIC, MET, Muoverti, Panaracer, PEdALED, Pegoretti, Pinarello, Pirelli, POC, Ribble, Santini, Scott, Shimano, Specialized, SRAM, Titici, Vittoria, Wahoo and ZIPP.

The event will also host a unique collection of exhibits curated exclusively for cycling fans. Other names already confirmed as joining the Theatre stage include Marcel Kittel, Romain Bardet, Cherie Pridham, Adam Blythe, Fabian Cancellara, Imogen Cotter, Steve Cummings, Matt Stephens, Ned Boulting, Rebecca Charlton, Rob Hatch and Laura Winter.

Times are as follows:

Thursday 4th November, 18:00-23:00

Friday 5th November, 12:00-21:00

Saturday 6th November, 10:00-16:00 (U16s go free on Saturday)

Tickets cost £40 for any of the three days, with a season pass also available for all three days at £100. All tickets can be purchased from www.rouleur.cc/live.

Exhibition space is now sold out for brands, however there are still commercial partnership opportunities available upon request.

