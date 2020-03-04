Round-up from Moore Large’s Geared 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moore Large‘s Geared 2020 took place last week, with a host of brands including Forme, ETC, Reid, Sureshift, Tern, O’Neal, OnGuard, Lake, Alpina and more.

This year’s show was a “massive success,” Moore Large said on its website, which thanked customers who were able to make the trip. The distributor also said it had a “great turnout from customers all over the UK, as well as a fun and productive Lake workshop on the Wednesday night”.

James Thomas from Bicycle. was there on 26th February to run through how a Lake fit evening works, and he also talked about the importance of correctly fitted shoes and how the lake range can help achieve this.

There was also a talk on how to correctly measure and fit your customers and visitors had the opportunity to run through the shoe moulding process themselves.

Tern was showing its HSD S+, which has the Enviolo hub. The bike has the next-generation Bosch Performance Line motor with Intuvia display and 500 Wh battery for a range of up to 118 kilometres. It also has integrated automatic shifting, an Enviolo Sport 380 hub, a custom Suntour suspension fork, a Cane Creek Thudbuster ST suspension seatpost, Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt, an Abus keyed-alike frame lock and fits riders from 150 to 195 cm.

OnGuard was also at the show with its newly-developed X-Series to showcase its fastest-selling premium range of bike locks dedicated to the IBD. The small concise range has been selected to help any bike shop find a lock that suits the majority without “bamboozling” the consumer, the brand has said. The LK8005X now boasts a £5,000 anti-theft rating which now covers the majority of e-bikes sold across the UK.

The ETC has a “brand new look and feel” to it, as well as new product additions and the launch of its ‘Made to Commute’ category, with rainwear, winter wear, reflective jackets, helmets and lights.

Geared 2020 also included the “largest-ever” Forme range launch, with 45 brand new models on display in its expanded and revamped showroom.

Another brand at the show was SureShift, which launched at CORE earlier this year. Working with Shimano M310 and M315 shifters, Sureshift is a rubber device that sliders over the “up” action trigger, creating a larger surface area that reduces the shifters’ tension and shortens their leverage arcs.

This addition, according to Moore Large, simplifies the process of changing gear, making it more comfortable and easier to explain “thanks to its bright, easily identifiable colour and tactile material”.

For more photos from the show check out BikeBiz’s Facebook gallery here.