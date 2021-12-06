Rourke Cycles in Stoke-on-Trent broken into

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Stoke-on-Trent cycle retailer Rourke Cycles was broken into last week, the store has revealed in a Facebook post.

Thieves gained entry into the store at around 4:15am on Tuesday 30th November, taking one Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Carbon size S4, frame no. WSBC004418681S.

They gained access through a small opening they’d made in the main entrance – Rourke Cycles said it thinks the bike is likely to have picked up significant damage as the gap was perhaps 2ft high by 4ft wide.

A Staffordshire Police forensics team came on the day and were quite confident they would be able to pull some data from the samples they had taken from various tools and store products that they had left in their wake, the retailer added.

A post on the store’s Facebook page read:

We’ve had a break in.

We’re absolutely gutted to say the least. At this moment in time we’re still trying to get to a point where we can open the store properly so please bear with us.

As far as we can tell the thieves have only been able to take one bicycle which you can see on the next photo.

Please share this far and wide and make this bike too hot to handle!

Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Carbon Size S4

Frame No. WSBC004418681S

We will share more information as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks for your patience – Rourke Cycles.

A Facebook post on 1st December said:

Back to work today! We managed to get everything all sorted and ticked off yesterday and we’re now ready to open as usual.

Thanks again for your patience and all the support we’ve seen through social media and on the phones – it’s much appreciated! We hope to see you all soon.

Read more: West Midlands Mayor appoints Adam Tranter as cycling and walking commissioner

Last week, Alf Jones Cycles revealed that two Whyte e-bikes had been stolen from its shop, appealing for anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.