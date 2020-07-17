Routes planned with komoot now available on Kiox

Share Facebook

Further integration of komoot’s services into the connected world of Bosch eBike Systems has been announced.

Previously, e-bikers could already plan routes in komoot and transfer and navigate them on Nyon and, thanks to the smartphone and COBI.Bike app, on SmartphoneHub. Now, routes planned with komoot can also be used on Kiox, thanks to its new navigation function.

All connected displays from Bosch eBike Systems now support and track routes that have been planned in komoot. In addition, e-bikers with a connected display from Bosch, using routes that have been planned with komoot, will soon have additional route stats at their fingertips. These ride stats include more accurate duration times that take into account the rider’s fitness, the e-bike type (gravel, MTB, road) and terrain difficulty.

“Bosch eBike Systems and komoot have a common goal: we want to offer e-bikers an optimal riding experience,” said Tamara Winograd, head of marketing and communication at Bosch eBike Systems. “With new product functions for model year 21 and through working more closely with komoot, we are once again opening up new possibilities for connecting e-bikers with the digital world.”

For MY21, Bosch eBike Systems is presenting two innovations in its connected displays portfolio – new features for Kiox and the all-new Nyon. On both displays, planned routes with komoot can be implemented via eBike Connect.

Routes planned on komoot can be synced via profile connect to both Bosch Kiox and Nyon. Additionally, ride data from Kiox or Nyon will be synced automatically via eBike Connect. The completed activities will then appear on the rider’s personal komoot profiles.

These new Kiox functions are available immediately via a simple software update. Kiox is also available for retrofitting from specialist dealers. The new, fully connected Nyon on-board computer will be available from autumn, and it can also be retrofitted.

Komoot’s new “stats for e-bike” feature, which has just been launched, will be available for eBike Connect as well as for the COBI.Bike app this year. With a brand-new e-bike option in its route planner, komoot users have specific tools to help plan their e-bike rides more accurately.

The e-bike route planner from komoot is available for e-road, e-gravel or e-mountain bikes. By activating a toggle to choose ‘e-bike’ when route planning with komoot, riders will see adjusted tour duration and difficulty estimates. Additionally, routes planned for e-bikes will automatically upload to komoot as e-bike rides.

Ben Thompson, head of B2B partnerships at komoot, added: “komoot recognises the growing amount of komoot users planning and navigating tours with eBikes. Through our cooperation with Bosch, we can ensure that we are offering these riders a superior route planning experience and develop exciting new features for their specific eBiking needs.”

For more information visit www.bosch-ebike.com.

