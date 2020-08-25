Roval launches Alpinist CL wheelset

Share Facebook

Roval has launched the Alpinist CL wheelset.

“Mass is the enemy of performance, and the Alpinist CL is the lightest wheelset in its class,” said a statement. “Weight has been pared to the absolute minimum where it counts most, allowing your every watt to deliver incredible responsiveness without sacrificing any of the strength, ride quality and durability crucial to long-term performance and satisfaction.

“The backbone of this 1,365-gram wheelset is the Alpinist rim. Optimised to provide minimal weight without sacrificing Roval’s signature ride quality, this rim is also wind-tunnel engineered to outperform similar profile depths. Using complex and precise carbon fibre layup to minimise weight and optimise strength and durability, the Alpinist CL wheelset maintains the smooth ride and superb handling of the CLX edition so you can lighten your bike, not your wallet.”

Alpinist CL highlights:

– Carbon, clincher (tube-type)/rim depth: 33mm/rim width: 21mm internal

– Hubs: DT Swiss 350, CenterLock, Sealed Cartridge bearings, DT Swiss Star Ratchet internals, 12mm thru-axle compatible, convertible to Quick Release. Shimano HG freehub

– Spoke count: 24 front, 24 rear

– Spokes: DT Swiss Aerolite T-head

– Nipples: DT Swiss Alloy Pro Lock Hexagonal

– Front Spoke Pattern: two-cross/Radial (2:1) Rear Spoke Pattern: One-cross/Two-cross (2:1)

– Hand-built

– Weight: 601g (f) 764g (r) 1,365g (set)

– MSRP: $1600

