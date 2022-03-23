Rozone raising money for DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with limited-edition Rowasher

Share Facebook

Rozone’s Rowasher team is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with a limited-edition Rowasher.

The design team has created the limited-edition eco parts washer in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and Rozone will be donating all proceeds from the sales to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Rozone team is also holding staff fundraising events and will be encouraging customers to utilise its Just Giving page to make donations if they do not have one of their own or do not know how to provide support. The page can be found here.

Five limited-edition Rowashers, complete with starter pack and delivery, are available for sale in the UK and via Rozone’s international distribution partners at the special price of £1,250. Every penny from the sale will be donated to the appeal.

Cliftin Bower, Rozone’s managing director, said: “We are in a position to do something positive to support the people of Ukraine and we are delighted that our manufacturing partners have helped us produce the limited edition machines speedily, to be able to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“We will be welcoming higher offers than the price of £1,250 to make sure that the support we provide is as high as possible. It’s first come first served to be able to get hold of one of these unique machines.

“I am really proud of the Rozone team for getting behind this fundraising initiative – all contributions count and we hope that some of our customers will use Rozone’s fundraising channel, so that we can really make a difference. Those who are interested in purchasing a Limited Edition machine can call our team on 0121 504 0607.”

Those working for the DEC charities and their partners are working within Ukraine and in all border countries. They are caring for the urgent needs of people who are fleeing their own country and are providing medical supplies and assistance, food, water and trauma care.

Just £90 could fund emergency housing for the most vulnerable people, and a month’s supply of essential hygiene items for three people can be provided with a donation of £30. Two families can benefit from emergency food supplies for a month with a donation of £100, and £50 will keep four families warm with blankets.

Call Rozone on 0121 504 0607 for further information. Terms and conditions: £1,250 includes limited edition mobile Rowasher ready-to-use with starter pack of fluid and filter mats and cost of delivery. There are only five units available in these colours, and orders will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds from the sale of these five units will be donated to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.