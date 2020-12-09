Rutland Cycling donates £6,000 to FareShare East Midlands

Share Facebook

Rutland Cycling is donating £6,000 to FareShare East Midlands, which will provide 24,000 meals to the local community.

For the month of November, Rutland Cycling pledged to donate 50% of all hire revenue across its 14 shops to FareShare East Midlands, part of the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors, which provides food, where needed, to children and families.

“As an essential retailer during the pandemic, we have been in a fortunate position to have been able to continue to offer our hire bike service across central England during the November lockdown,” said CEO Karen Archer.

“Being a family-owned business, we felt it was important to support FareShare East Midlands during these challenging times and are delighted to be able to donate £6,000 to the campaign that Marcus Rashford, the Manchester Utd footballer, has brilliantly raised the profile of during 2020.

“This will provide 24,000 meals to help make a real difference to families and individuals across the region, especially in the lead up to Christmas. Thank you so much to our hire customers and our store teams who have made this donation possible.”

Sue Spare, fundraising manager for Fareshare, added: “On behalf of FareShare Midlands, we would like to say a huge thank you to Rutland Cycling for its donation of £6,000. This donation will help provide meals to vulnerable men, women and children across the East Midlands Region in these unprecedented times.”

