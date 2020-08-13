Rutland Cycling driving growth through use of business intelligence

Rutland Cycling is aiming to drive business growth through the use of intelligence, working with Village Software Engineering.

The business said that to support its rapid growth strategy, it needed to invest in developing decision-making intelligence. Rutland Cycling has lots of data from multiple legacy systems, it added, and needed to find ways to improve reporting and decision making in real-time to positively affect trading decisions.

Working with Village Software Engineering, it has integrated a full data warehouse using power BI to drive rapid reporting and intelligence to improve productivity.

“We’ve been so pleased with the solution from Village Software,” said Mark Gilbert, finance director at Rutland Cycling. “The results have really changed the way we work.”

