Rutland Cycling launches same-day premium delivery service for bikes

Rutland Cycling has launched a new same-day premium delivery service for bicycles.

The new service will hand bikes over to customers 100% ready to ride, with any accessories ordered at the same time fitted prior to delivery. Saddle height and suspension will be set up to the customer’s preferences if requested.

Customers choosing the new premium option will be contacted by Rutland Cycling to select their preferred delivery day and time and request any further bicycle set up. Once ready for despatch, bikes will be delivered from Rutland Cycling’s despatch centre directly to the customer’s door.

“Our customers are always at the heart of what we do, and our new premium delivery service offers much for flexibility and convenience for our online customers,” said Rutland Cycling’s head of retail and operations Dan Murtagh.

“It means we can get new bikes out to our customers within hours of leaving us, set up as they like – they could literally ride it out of the van if they wanted to.”

The new premium delivery service costs £99.99 and is available throughout mainland UK, excluding some remote areas and islands. For a limited time, the service is being offered for free on bike purchases over £5,000.

