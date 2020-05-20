Rutland Cycling opens temporary bicycle shop in Oakham

Share Facebook

Rutland Cycling is setting up a temporary pop-up bicycle repair shop and workshop on South Street Car Park from today, 20th May.

The initiative has been set up to help get residents out and about safely on two wheels to support their daily exercise.

The shop will deliver workshop services, essential products for cycling and a click and collect service for orders placed on Rutland Cycling’s website. Bicycle safety checks and workshop labour will be provided free to all NHS and key workers to ensure their safe and healthy travel to and from work.

“Rutland Cycling’s purpose is to inspire more people to own and ride a bike, and we are keen to introduce as many people as possible to the personal and social benefits of cycling, such that this time of great challenge can also be one of positive transformation,” said David Middlemiss, director of Rutland Cycling.

“This temporary shop in the heart of Oakham will provide an essential service to our local community which will hopefully encourage many more to look at the bicycle as a viable travel choice.”

Councillor Lucy Stephenson, Rutland County Council portfolio holder for transport, added: “We have seen an increase in the number of people who have dusted off their bicycles to help them get their daily exercise – cycling is a great way to stay healthy while still carrying out essential travel.

“Like any form of transport, however, it is important that bicycles are well maintained, so they are roadworthy and safe to use. We are proud to support Rutland Cycling to establish this initiative at South Street Car Park in Oakham to support residents in ensuring their bikes are safe at this time.”

The pop-up shop will open daily between 9.30am and 4.30pm from 20th May and will be located at South Street Car Park, Rutland County Museum, Oakham, LE15 6BG.