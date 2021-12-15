Rutland Cycling’s ‘Santa Claus’ to take to Cambridge streets on Raleigh e-cargo bike to raise funds for CPSL Mind

Share Facebook

Rutland Cycling’s ‘Santa Claus’ is set to take to the streets of Cambridge this Thursday on a Raleigh e-cargo bike to deliver presents and raise funds for CPSL Mind.

Whilst for most Christmas is a period of happiness, love and family support, for thousands of people experiencing mental health problems it can be a time of heightened stress and anxiety. As the official charity partner to Rutland Cycling, CPSL Mind offers help and support to thousands of people across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire during what can be an extremely difficult and lonely time.

This Thursday, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for CPSL Mind, a staff member from Rutland Cycling will dress as Santa Claus to spread festive cheer, with a twist: ‘Santa Claus’ will weave through the streets of Cambridge on a Raleigh Stride II e-cargo bike delivering joy and presents to passers-by.

Rutland Cycling marketing manager David Hicks said: “We’re delighted to be supporting CPSL Mind, and their invaluable work, with this initiative. With a big thank you to our friends at Raleigh, we hope that this will not only bring some Christmas cheer to our community around Cambridge but also bring into focus the fantastic services that CPSL Mind offers to those that need support, particularly at this time of year.”

The trip will be powered by donations to CPSL Mind via a raffle. With the public entering via a CrowdFunder page, each participant will be in with the chance to win one of two brand new Raleigh bikes. By donating either £5, £10, £15 or £20, both winners will be able to choose from a Raleigh Strada City, Willow or Pop bike to be delivered in time for Christmas.

Raleigh spokesperson Michelle Jakeway added: “We’re thrilled to support our friends at Rutland Cycling in this fantastic charity activation. We’ve long believed that bikes bring joy to all. Although this is usually realised through riding them, we hope the funds raised by this raffle will help support those seeking support with their mental health this Christmas.”

The raffle is open to all UK residents aged 18+. Entries close at 12.30pm on Sunday 19th September with two winners being announced on Monday 20th December 2021. All the proceeds from the raffle will go directly to Mind.

To find out more about the fundraising activation and enter the raffle, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/win-a-raleigh-bicycle-for-christmas.