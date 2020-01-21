Ryders partners with outdoor distributor Four Corners UK

Ryders is looking to grow its UK market by partnering with outdoor distributor Four Corners UK.

Both businesses are heavily motivated to bring the best of the best in outdoor equipment to more adventurous consumers. Ryders has deep roots in the world of performance eyewear, with a focus on performance qualities, whether they’re meant for mountain biking or lounging at the beach.

Offering a range of eyewear products, Ryders has a range of features including a lifetime manufacturer guarantee, ultra-durable frames and anti-slip nose pads, military-grade anti-fog protection, premium lens choices and 100% UV protection.

Four Corners will sell a wide selection of Ryders products in a competitive price range.

Jon Whitfield, managing director of Four Corners UK, said: “The Ryders products sit right in the sweet spot of being an extremely well-made piece of kit ideal for serious sports enthusiasts, while still being fashionable, and at an accessible price point.

“They appeal to those who want a single pair of glasses to take them from sports to social wear. We are really looking forward to introducing them to our UK retailers.”

Four Corners UK will be showcasing Ryders at the Slide trade fair in January.

For further information email admin@fourcornersuk.com.