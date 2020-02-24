Saddleback adds Sportful to portfolio

Share Facebook

Saddleback has partnered with Italian cyclewear company Sportful.

For the summer 2020 collection, the distributor will continue to support the current retail base, along with Bora-Hansgrohe and The Sagan collection, while launching in full for autumn/winter 2020 later this year. It will also be offering a Sportful custom programme for shops, teams, clubs and events.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sportful into the Saddleback family and to riders across the UK and beyond,” said brand director Richard Mardle. “With our proven record of growing both road and mountain bike apparel brands, as well as our history with Italian companies, in particular, Sportful is a perfect fit for us.

“The brand’s playful character and rider-focused approach makes Sportful unique in terms of how its products resonate with cyclists. It’s a historic brand but one that’s also incredibly passionate about evolving as riders do, innovating in a new wave of cycling categories such as gravel, long-haul adventures and riding for pure fun as well as race performance.

“As a team, we’re looking forward to the challenge of growing the brand organically and mirroring Sportful’s focus on the rider as we engage with a new cycling audience.”

For those interested in becoming a Sportful stockist, please get in touch via the details below:

IBD stockists:

National sales manager

Anthony Evans

07917 462221

anthony@saddleback.co.uk

National accounts:

National account manager

George Wise

07827928476

george.wise@saddleback.co.uk