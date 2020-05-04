Saddleback adopts new backup technology as it aims for continued growth

Share Facebook

Saddleback has adopted a new backup technology to protect company data from cybercriminals and improve efficiency.

The company boasts a portfolio including 3T, Castelli, Chris King, ENVE, HJC, Intense, Moots Cycles, Peaty’s, Push, Sidi, Silca, Sportful, Stages, Troy Lee Designs and Wolf Tooth.

Despite the company’s success, its backup solution was diverting the IT team’s time away from helping to grow the business. Saddleback’s IT and operations manager John Wager explained: “How we addressed our backup concerns was certainly counterproductive. The previous solution was managed within four different consoles and required a great deal of admin effort on a daily basis, which hindered our operations.”

When looking for a new backup solution, Saddleback turned to its Kidderminster-based technology partner of seven years, OGL Computer. The managed services provider recommended and implemented Datto. The solution consists of one device located in Saddleback’s UK headquarters that backs up all the business’ data hourly during working hours. A full back up of the device is then stored in Datto’s UK data centre every evening.

Using OGL Computer’s technology solutions, Saddleback is aiming for continued success and growth.

“It’s essential for our continued success to back up our data, but that should be the norm, regardless of the industry,” added Wager. “Our IT and data may not be the most exciting part of the business but it’s the foundation on which we all work. Our accounts, merchandising, warehouse, brand experts and creative departments all rely on our IT and data, and to lose that would be unthinkable. A robust backup solution should be paramount for every business.”