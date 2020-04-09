Saddleback introduces new ENVE Foundation Collection

Share Facebook

Saddleback has today released its ENVE Foundation Collection.

The Collection is made up of three new wheelsets; two road, one mountain. Saddleback said the trio are “feature-packed”, and that as a result of its new US facility building up momentum for the past three years, ENVE has been able to scale up and help bring the Foundation Collection in at an RRP of £1,800.

“This all-new price point for ENVE is a big deal and something they have been working hard on doing over the recent years,” said a Saddleback statement. Taking lessons from its SES and M Series, the new range has a five-year warranty and Lifetime Incident Production Programme.

On launch day, stock of the 45 and 65 wheelsets are available and in stock through Saddleback’s exclusive launch partner, Sigma Sports. Anyone wanting to purchase a set of the limited first drop they will need to go here.

For the Foundation AM30 wheels, availability will be late April to early May and more information will be available on the Saddleback website closer to the time.

Specifications of the new Foundation Collection can be found here.