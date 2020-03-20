Saddleback issues update on COVID-19 operations

Share Facebook

Saddleback has issued an update on its current situation with regards to COVID-19.

The distributor said it has taken steps to ensure the business can run “as smoothly as possible”. Customer services are uninterrupted, with many staff members working from home with full access to its systems while its warehouse team remains at full capacity.

It will also be supporting stockists with additional promotions in the coming weeks, and it has reduced the minimum order value for free delivery from £100 to £20.

The full Saddleback statement read:

We know this is a very difficult time for the cycling retail sector and we are constantly monitoring the situation to minimise the impact of the Coronavirus on our business and our stockists.

The wellbeing of both our team and those we work with is, as ever, of paramount importance and we’ve already taken steps to ensure the business can run as smoothly as possible while protecting staff and providing added-value to our stockists.

Customer services are uninterrupted with many staff members now working from home with full access to our systems while our warehouse team remains at full capacity. Likewise, our wheelbuilding team are continuing to craft the finest ENVE and Chris King wheels.

Thanks to ongoing investment in our brands, we are in a strong stockholding position with no change to our incoming deliveries from suppliers. Outgoing deliveries have only minimal disruption with some slight delays to our usual 24h service possible.

We will be supporting stockists with additional promotions in the coming weeks to help ease the flow of product into stores. Meanwhile, we’ve reduced the minimum order value for free delivery from £100 to £20 to give stockists more flexibility when ordering goods.

Regional sales managers will no longer be calling into retailers as a matter of course but will be available to lend support over the phone, via video-call or by appointment at shop premises where it is safe and responsible to do so.

As we continue to monitor this fast-moving situation, we have also added a COVID-19 section to the homepage of our B2B website to keep you updated on the status of Saddleback services.

During this trying time, we are committed to helping support our stockists and remaining as flexible as we possibly can while protecting the health and welfare of our employees.

If stockists have any questions regarding orders or accounts or have any suggestions on how we can provide assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Saddleback’s local area managers

We hope everyone is staying as positive as possible given the circumstances and that we’re all back riding our bikes and encouraging riders into stores very soon.

ZyroFisher, Moore Large and the ACT have also updated customers on their operations as concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak accelerate.