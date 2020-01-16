Saddleback to join The House Show in Leek next week

Saddleback will be joining brands such as Burtec, Orange Bikes, Evil Bikes, Forbidden Bikes and Fox Clothing at The House Show in Leek next week.

The MTB trade show will be held at the Three Horses Country Inn and Spa. Saddleback will be in attendance with Push Industries, Peaty’s, ENVE and Chris King. There will be tea, coffee and pastries on arrival and a hog roast served daily for lunch.

If you would like to attend please see date and times of the show below, and please bring proof of business.

Name: The House Show

Location:

Three Horseshoes Country Inn & Spa

Blackshaw Moor

Leek

Staffordshire Peak District

ST13 8TW

Dates: 25th to 27th January

Times: 9.30am to 5.30pm