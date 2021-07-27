“Safe and successful” Eurobico show takes place in Frankfurt am Main

Share Facebook

Eurobico took place from 24th-26th July in Frankfurt am Main, and was a “safe and successful” event, said organisers.

Bico managing director Jörg Müsse and head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger said: “Eurobico was a safe and sunny meeting point to take an in-depth look at future developments and to talk product. The combined strength of the Bike&Co order show and Eurobike media event created new synergies and minimised effort for all parties.”

Eurobico was held according to strict hygiene, health and safety guidelines. On each of the three days, the maximum number of visitors was reached – a total of 5,100 participants registered. They came to view the latest innovations from 125 exhibitors, including major industry players, such as Abus, Bosch and Centurion, Husqvarna and Raymon, Scott and Bergamont, Stevens, Haibike to Paul Lange, Urban Arrow or the new international innovation QiO bikes.

“We were delighted to be able to welcome such a high number of attendees during this pandemic era,” said Bico managing director Jörg Müsse. “The mood among Bike&Co members and our connected retailers was very positive. In particular, the wide range of brands, but also our proprietary brands Falter and Morrison and the innovative e-commerce project bikes.de was very well received.”

Eurobico in Frankfurt on Main also proved to be an effective media event, with over 100 members of the international press attending. In addition to conducting interviews and personal exchanges, media professionals also made good use of the opportunity to photograph, film and test ride the coming season’s e-drive-dominated bike innovations. The dedicated test course ran over the entire trade show grounds, including steep curves in the multi-storey car park to test motor performance.

Reisinger said: “This first combined event worked really well for all parties. What’s more, Eurobico also offers a first impression of how the trade show and bike mobility topic could be staged at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt.”

This year’s Eurobike will be taking place from 1st-4th September in Friedrichshafen at Lake Constance.

