Safety app Busby partners with Brake

Personal safety app Busby has partnered with road safety charity Brake.

Brake works with communities and organisations throughout the UK and further afield to end road deaths and injuries. Providing training, resources and guidance on global fleet safety best practice through the Global Fleet Champions campaign, it also supports those bereaved or seriously injured in road crashes through its National Road Victim Service.

By partnering with Busby, Brake will educate road users on the app’s safety features such as automatic incident detection, automatic alerting of emergency contacts and first responders to their precise location.

The partnership will also see RoadRadar, a system that alerts drivers to the presence of vulnerable road users (VRU), presented to commercial fleet operators. RoadRadar’s patent-pending technology pre-warns drivers if a VRU Busby user is in dangerous proximity, using geofencing. The driver then receives an audible or visual notification so they can double-check their surroundings and make any necessary corrections.

RoadRadar may also be used to anonymously track fleet vehicles, collecting data on incident prevention and safety, information that may be shared with insurers when assessing premiums.

James Duffy, co-founder and commercial director of Busby, said: “We are in awe of the incredibly important work carried out every day by Brake, championing road safety on all sides of the conversation and supporting those affected by road crashes. To partner with such a greatly needed charity is a true honour.

“We’re looking forward to being involved in the road safety discussion with Brake’s stakeholders and contributing Busby’s technologies to their efforts to end road deaths and injuries.”

Chris Willocks, corporate partnership manager at Brake, added: “It’s incredible to see how far road safety technology has developed in our more than 25 years of advocacy on behalf of and education of road users. From our early discussions with the founders of Busby, it was immediately clear that we share a common belief: that safe and healthy mobility is everyone’s human right wherever we are; in cities, towns, villages or moving between places.

“No one should be killed or seriously injured on roads and we should all be able to move in a safe and healthy way, as part of our normal day. We hope that the safety features in the Busby app will continue to raise awareness of vulnerable road users and assist those in need, should a collision occur.”

