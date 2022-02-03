Santini and Hotchillee launch partnership with commemorative London-Paris by Tour de France jersey

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tour de France partners Santini and Hotchillee have announced a three-year partnership, with Santini becoming the official kit supplier for the events company and its global cycling community.

Hotchillee’s flagship three-day London-Paris, which is delivered officially with the Tour de France, will see amateur cyclists arrive in Paris the day ahead of the pros in Santini kit.

To celebrate the partnership, Santini has designed a commemorative cycling jersey inspired by the French Air Force fly-over, which announces the arrival of the Tour de France peloton in Paris each year. The jersey will be worn by London-Paris riders as part of an exclusive Tour de France experience taking place on the final day.

“Arriving in Paris on closed roads in a peloton of 450 still gives me goosebumps whenever I think about it,” said Hotchillee founder Sven Thiele. “So riding into Paris as an official partner of the Tour de France, in the same official kit as Le Tour will be the icing on the cake.”

Julien Goupil, media and sponsorship director at Amaury Sport Organisation, said: “We are delighted to build bridges between our partners Santini and Hotchillee to create synergies within the A.S.O. ecosystem.

“This collaboration will help the London-Paris by Tour de France to strengthen the Tour de France experience they will offer to their riders while providing them with best-in-class cycling kits. It will participate to the development of the event and further establish the London-Paris by Tour de France as a one-of-a-kind event offering riders the unique experience to feel like Tour de France champions.”

Monica Santini, CEO, Santini Cycling Wear, said: “We are delighted to be partners of the Hotchillee community and to dress the amateurs at The London-Paris by Tour de France event. To celebrate the event, the riders will wear a special commemorative jersey, branded by Santini, during a TdF experience.”

Jon Sangan, Santini Custom UK sale director, said: “We are excited to partner with Hotchillee as their official clothing partner. Based on our eco-friendly Karma Evo jerseys, Santini designers have created a unique collection for Hotchillee’s London to Paris flagship event. Riders will not only benefit from a once in a lifetime Tour experience but have a unique memento of their ride to cherish for years to come.”

Read more: UCI now using Shimano TEC courses in World Cycling Centre mechanics’ training programme

The London-Paris by Tour de France sees 450 amateur cyclists take on the three-day route to Paris, arriving at the Eiffel Tower on rolling closed roads the day before the Tour de France men’s finish and the new Tour de France women’s race. 2022 will be the first year riders can take part in The London-Paris by Tour de France on road or gravel, with a new off-road route added for the first time.

The London-Paris by Tour de France road route has sold out, with limited places remaining on the gravel route option.