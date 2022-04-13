Santini celebrating Paris-Roubaix with two new ranges

Share Facebook

Santini is celebrating the Paris-Roubaix with two new ranges inspired by the race: the Paris-Roubaix line and the L’Enfer du Nord capsule collection.

In the Paris-Roubaix range, the graphics in both the men’s and women’s jerseys and technical t-shirts are inspired by the colours and patterns used on the race route to mark out the cobbled sectors and rate their difficulty. The L’Enfer du Nord capsule collection features fiery colours in a nod to the Hell of the North.

“Red and black dominate the collection,” said Fergus Niland, Santini’s creative director, “as does the cobblestone pattern which features on all the pieces.”

The jerseys and technical t-shirts of both collections are combined with bibshorts, baselayer, jacket, vest and accessories.

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift takes place on Saturday 16th April, with the men’s race, the 119th edition of the Paris-Roubaix, starting the following day.

The Paris-Roubaix and L’Enfer du Nord jerseys and technical t-shirts can be combined with bibshorts and baselayers, in a choice of men’s and women’s, a vest, a jacket and various other accessories.

The jacket is made with Polartec NeoShell, which provides the strength and durability of a weather protective fabric, while still allowing dynamic air exchange and comfortable full range of motion.

By engineering optimal pore size and placement, NeoShell releases heat and perspiration without high-pressure buildup. Continuous air exchange enhances natural thermoregulation, while still providing protection from outside elements.

The new Paris-Roubaix collection was created as part of Santini’s agreements with ASO. The collection is available from www.santinicycling.com as well as from select cycling stores worldwide.

Santini Cycling Wear was founded in 1965 by Pietro Santini who spotted a market for technical cycling clothing as a result of his passion for the sport and competition. The Bergamo-based company designs and manufacture all of its products exclusively in Italy.