Santini launches new Capsule collection dedicated to Vincenzo Nibali

Santini has launched a new Capsule collection dedicated to Vincenzo Nibali.

The line comprises a jersey, bib shorts, base layer, gloves, cap and socks inspired by Nibali who worked closely with the Santini Cycling Wear designers from the first sketches. “Italy’s top stage racing cyclist has added his name to a collection that tells his story and references the colours of his native Sicily, his victories in the big three Grand Tours and his nickname of The Shark,” said a statement.

“We created a logo using his name as a starting point with a stylised A that looks like a shark fin breaking the surface of the water, which is exactly the gesture Nibali makes when he is first across the finish-line,” said Fergus Niland, head of graphic design development at Santini Cycling Wear. “The shark motif is on every item in the collection as it is both the Sicilian cyclist’s nickname and his signature.”

Niland also used a three-coloured parallel line design in pink, yellow and red to reference Nibali’s wins in the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and La Vuelta. The middle back pocket and the inside of the collar on the jersey are in the red and yellow of the Sicilian flag too, a detail also picked up in the coordinating cap.

“With the exception of the cap and the socks, all the items have a deep blue background reminiscent of the main colour of the sea around Messina, as Vincenzo himself talked to us about that right from our first meetings,” added Niland.

The front of the jersey is in polyester microfiber while the back is made from a micromesh that provides a high level of UV protection (factor +30). Raw-cut sleeves and three back pockets plus a small zipped pocket complete the picture. Designed for the kind of high temperatures cyclists encounter in the likes of Sicily, the jersey is ultralight just like the coordinating micromesh base layer.

The bib shorts are also breathable with Delta mesh braces and also include the GITevo chamois designed for superior comfort in the saddle, thanks to a Twist Gel core crafted using Santini’s signature carving process which creates different thicknesses without any need for stitching or glueing.

The children’s version of the Nibali jersey is available from mid-May from the website.

Recommended retail price:

Jersey £85

Bib shorts £120

Base layer £33

Socks £19

Gloves £27

Cap £18

www.santinicycling.com