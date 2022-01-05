Santini named as official kit supplier for Cure Leukaemia and The Tour 21

Share Facebook

British blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia has announced that Santini will become the official kit supplier for The Tour 21 this year.

The three-year partnership means that Cure Leukaemia’s major cycling event, The Tour 21, which will see amateur cyclists take on all 21 stages of the Tour de France route one week ahead of the professional event, will be kitted out in the latest high-tech cycling wear for the challenge.

Santini recently became an official partner of the Tour de France, beginning in 2022 for five years, and as part of Cure Leukaemia’s UK partnership with the Tour, the Italy-based cycling wear manufacturer is aligning with a challenge that looks to raise £1,000,000 for life-saving research into blood cancer.

Monica Santini, CEO, Santini Cycling Wear, said: “We are delighted to be partners of “The Tour 21” and to join forces with Cure Leukaemia. The 25 amateur cyclists will wear a special Santini kit dedicated to ‘The Tour 21’. We hope this partnership will help to increase the fundraising and accelerate Leukaemia research.”

The Tour 21, which will take place from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July, will see a team of 25 amateur cyclists led by former footballer, blood cancer survivor and Cure Leukaemia Patron Geoff Thomas taking on all 21 stages of the Tour de France with the aim of raising £1,000,000 for Cure Leukaemia.

Jon Sangan, UK custom sales director, Santini said: “Santini has long admired Cure Leukaemia’s tireless charity work to bring pioneering drug and transplant treatments to blood cancer patients in the UK.

“With the latest announcement of Santini and Cure Leukaemia becoming partners to The Tour de France, it was only natural that we join forces to create a very special Tour21 event and London to Paris experience for the charity’s supporters. We look forward to supporting the charity with not only the finest cycling apparel, but also our desire to help the cause of Leukaemia research.”

Cure Leukaemia chief executive James McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to welcome Santini into the Cure Leukaemia family. They have a storied history in the sport as one of the most prestigious cycling brands in the world.

“In securing this partnership, we hope that it not only raises awareness of Cure Leukaemia and the Tour 21 event at a global level but also provides us with the opportunity to secure increased fundraising potential and expand our range of cycling events and opportunities going forward. Led by Geoff, cycling has played such a key role in the growth of Cure Leukaemia since 2015 and we are immensely proud to now be officially associated with Santini.

“Each of the 25 cyclists will be putting themselves through pain to raise vital funds for Cure Leukaemia so it is only right that we kit the team out in the best apparel possible, and Santini were only too happy to support!”