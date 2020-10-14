Santini taking eco-friendly leader jerseys to La Vuelta 2020

Share Facebook

Santini Cycling Wear will be making the leader jerseys for the 2020 La Vuelta de Espana from eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics.

The Italian company is also creating four special kits dedicated to different stages of the 2020 edition.

The race is taking place from 20th October to 8th November. It is normally held in August but this year was postponed due to COVID-19.

Having already sponsored the event for four years, Santini Cycling Wear has created eco-friendly leader jerseys for this year’s edition. The jerseys will be made from two sustainable fabrics, also used for the Trek-Segafredo team kits.

Alongside the official jerseys, Santini is launching four full kits comprising a jersey, bibshorts, socks, cap and gloves. Each celebrates one of the ‘most iconic’ stages and locations along the route of the 75th La Vuelta: KM Cero, Pamplona, Tourmalet and Alto de l’Angliru.

The jerseys worn by the La Vuelta leaders and the four special kits can be purchased online from the Santini website and in selected specialist cycling stores worldwide.

