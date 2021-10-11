Santini to partner with Tour de France from 2022

Share Facebook

Santini Cycling Wear and A.S.O. have announced a new agreement that makes the Italian brand official partner to the Tour de France from 2022.

The company will supply the Yellow Jersey and the other official jerseys for the elite multi-stage road race. The sponsorship deal also includes the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and L’Étape du Tour. The agreement is for five years.

“Signing this agreement was a hugely emotional experience for us and we are genuinely thrilled to announce this partnership with the Tour de France,” said Santini Cycling Wear CEO Monica Santini. “It marks the continuation of a relationship with A.S.O. begun with the sponsorship of La Vuelta and followed on with the Deutschland Tour. Now we have also added with the most important race on the international cycling calendar to our tally.”

As with the rest of its products, Santini will be making all of the official jerseys worn by the Tour de France leaders as well as the women’s edition of the Grande Boucle at its facility in Lallio, just outside Bergamo, Italy. The company will also be making the official replica jerseys that will be on sale to the public as well as the jerseys worn by the amateur riders during the L’Étape du Tour.

Yann Le Moenner, A.S.O. CEO, added: “We are glad and proud to welcome Santini on the Tour de France. A new chapter has opened itself for the leader jerseys of La Grande Boucle thanks to this historic brand of cycling equipment. It will offer high-performance products with creative designs to both the elite of world cycling and the regular amateur riders who will once again be present on all the events organised by A.S.O.”