Santini to sponsor L’Étape du Tour de France 2022

Santini has been selected as sponsor of L’Étape du Tour de France 2022.

The Italian cycling wear company is dedicating both a men’s and a women’s collection to the event, which takes place on 10th July next year. The collections will be available to purchase in the Village and on the brand’s website.

The line of cycling wear comprises a men’s kit and a women’s kit, a windproof vest and accessories such as gloves, cap and socks. The men’s kit is a mix of dark blue and black while the women’s has a navy blue and light blue colour palette.

The company is also expanding the capsule collections by adding a cotton t-shirt with the same graphic as the rest of the kit and a water bottle.

Developed the Santini design working group coordinated by Fergus Niland, the collections are a homage to the Alpe d’Huez’s history and its first appearance in the Tour de France in 1952. Fausto Coppi won that year and the images used for the background of the jerseys are taken from the edition of L’Équipe newspaper published the day after his victory.