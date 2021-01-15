Santini to use compostable packaging to wrap technical cycling wear

Share Facebook

Santini will now be using TIPA’s compostable packaging to wrap its technical cycling wear.

The company has consistently chosen fabric from suppliers in its local area, such as Sitip and Carvico, both based in Bergamo, and said it is committed to producing more of its output using recycled yarn.

The kits Santini supplies to the Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s professional teams, the official Granfondo Stelvio Santini jersey and some of its 2021 summer collections, all feature fabrics made from recycled and recovered waste materials.

From the 2021 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships, World Champion jerseys for all disciplines will be made from recycled fabrics supplied by Polartec.

Paola Santini, marketing manager at Santini Cycling Wear, said: “So this means that it won’t just be the cycling wear that is environmentally friendly but its packaging too! Thanks to our agreement with TIPA, we will also using compostable packaging from January 2021. That is our commitment to becoming increasingly sustainable and lessening our environmental impact.”

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of TIPA, added: “TIPA’s packaging is a truly sustainable alternative to traditional single-use plastic packaging materials, because it guarantees the same protection to its contents but completely biodegrades, returning to the earth as compost. TIPA’s packaging can be thrown in domestic composite bins – in the wet waste – and will then disintegrate within six months and fully biodegrade within a year.”

