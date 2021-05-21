Santini, UCI partner with Antwrp on lifestyle collection

Share Facebook

Santini Cycling Wear and the UCI are launching a new partnership with Antwrp, which has created a collection of fashion wear featuring the rainbow motif.

Antwrp will be displaying the UCI lifestyle collection in its high street and online stores and also selling the merchandise line created by Santini for the UCI. The Antwrp collection will also be available through Santini’s online store.

“This collection spans t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters that are young and casual in style,” said the Antwrp management team. “All the pieces are in inspiring shape and colour combinations with designs dedicated to the cycling world and references to Belgium plus they feature the UCI World Champion rainbow motif.”

Paola Santini, marketing manager, Santini Cycling Wear, added: “Aside from this collection, Antwrp has also selected part of the UCI-branded line of merchandise we created, including cycling wear and accessories, to sell in its own stores from the end of May to enrich its own rainbow motif-inspired fashion range.

“We are delighted with this new partnership as we believe it will highlight to a growing extent the way the cycling and fashion worlds are mixing.”

The Antwrp casual wear line will also be available from santinicycling.com from the end of May.

