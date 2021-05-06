Santini, Unipublic present La Vuelta 2021 jerseys

Share Facebook

Santini Cycling Wear and Unipublic presented the four official leader jerseys for La Vuelta 21 yesterday, 5th May, at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela in the Spanish capital.

Also unveiled were five Santini kits dedicated to five of the highlights of the Iberian race. Additionally presented were two further jerseys, which will be worn by the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta women’s champions.

“The partnership between ourselves and the prestigious Spanish race, which has endured for five years now, is something we are particularly proud of,” said Paola Santini, marketing manager, Santini Cycling Wear, “because it confirms our unwavering commitment to pro cycling and dressing great champions.”

The official jerseys for the 2021 event will be made in Santini’s factory in Bergamo using recycled fabrics: Ecofabric RECY by Corno, an environmentally friendly fabric spun from recycled yarn recovered from materials that have been used or discarded in the environment, and Sitip’s Native, Ecoknit which is made from recycled fibres and yarn without the use of polluting chemicals.

In addition to the official jerseys, Santini also makes several special kits dedicated to the La Vuelta’s ‘most iconic’ stages each year. The five kits include a jersey, bib shorts, socks, cap and gloves as well as a cotton t-shirt.

Replicas of the leader jerseys and the five special kits can be purchased online from the Santini website, from the official La Vuelta store, from Ciclos Cabello and select specialist cycling shops worldwide.

