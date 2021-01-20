Saracen teams up with Becci Skelton

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Saracen has partnered with current British Downhill Series Champion Becci Skelton.

The brand will support Skelton as she bids to get back to racing. She will be racing the downhill circuit with her Saracen Myst Team and also be looking to race enduro on the Ariel LT.

She said: “Absolutely stoked to be on the Saracens! The Myst was the first DH bike I bought back in 2014 and since then, I’ve always had a soft spot for them.

“It’s awesome to have gone full circle and be back on one of the fastest bikes in the world with great support from the Madison guys. I can’t wait to get between the tapes and see what these bikes can do!”

Aled Gamble, marketing manager at Saracen, added: “As soon as we started talking about the possibility of working with Becci, we knew it was something we were really keen to make happen. For someone who started riding later in life, she has already achieved some great things and a lot of young riders really look up to her.

“Her passion for mountain biking is really infectious and her dedication to training is incredible. We can’t wait to help her achieve her goals this year and beyond.”

As part of the sponsorship, Skelton will also be running Shimano components, ODI grips, Maxxis tyres and 100% sunglasses.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: