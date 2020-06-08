Schwalbe launches special edition G-One Ultrabite

Share Facebook

Schwalbe is launching a special edition G-One Ultrabite tubeless easy tyre in an olive-skin colour.

The shade of green was chosen by thousands of Instagram users from the options of Bordeaux-Red or Olive-Green.

Away from the streets, the G-One Ultrabite “literally bites the ground with its aggressive off-road profile”, said a statement. “Its compact cassette studs in the centre of the tread provide max grip and unprecedented traction, while robust side studs provide the rider with safety in extreme cornering.

“The stable construction with modern tubeless easy technology (TLE) and the versatile Addix Speedgrip compound increase performance across all parameters – whether on gravel roads, forest tracks or trails.”

Schwalbe’s G-One Ultrabite Olive-Skin TLE will be available in size 40-622 (700 x 38C) from specialist retailers from June at the same retail price as the existing Evolution Line G-One Ultrabite. Quantities of the special edition G-One Ultrabite will be limited.