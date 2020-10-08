Schwalbe releases new Aerothan tube

Share Facebook

Schwalbe has released a new Aerothan tube.

The material, a thermoplastic polyurethane, has a ‘high level of resilience, unique ultimate tensile strength, superior damping properties, extreme heat resistance and great wear-resistance’, said Schwalbe. It is also recyclable.

“For five years, we have tested the material in cooperation with BASF and improved it to perfection, exploring a completely new area of technology,” said Felix Schäfermeier, Schwalbe product manager. “This was the only way to surpass apparent obstacles of wanting to combine minimal weight and greatest puncture protection. The result has exceeded our expectations!”

Aerothan weighs 41g for road bike tubes, 61g for all-round purposes and 81g for mountain biking. Like all Schwalbe products, the new tube had thousands of test rides. Pros on the road, triathletes, World Cup mountain bikers and cyclists riding around the globe provided feedback to the developers.

“Aerothan is my first choice,” said Patrick Lange, Ironman Hawaii World Champion 2017 and 2018. “Firstly, because 100g can be saved per set of tyres compared to conventional tubes.

“Secondly, because I really enjoy the low rolling resistance. Especially during acceleration, I can really feel the difference to the maximum.”

