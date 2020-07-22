Schwalbe releases new tubeless valves

Share Facebook

Schwalbe has released its new tubeless valves in stem lengths of 40, 60 and 100 millimetres.

The new valve trio offers the right stem length for all common rim profiles, Schwalbe said.

“Where previously a valve extension was necessary, there was also the possibility of air loss at the connection. This is prevented with the new valves, which are made of one piece,” said Johannes Binner from Schwalbe Marketing.

The other new details also simplify tubeless handling for MTB, road cyclists or touring riders. The Schwalbe developers increased the inner diameter at the valve base from 2.4 to four millimetres, so that air and sealing fluid can now flow much better through the valve. Additionally, the risk of valve blockages caused by sealing fluid particles has been minimised.

Further advantages are offered by the Allen socket and the shorter cone: with an Allen key, the valve foot can be mounted more securely onto the rim without over tightening the foot. With its shortened cone, the valve base sits even deeper in the valve hole. This reduces the installation height, gives more space in the rim for the tyre beads and makes assembly easier. The new, larger O-ring also ensures that the valve will adapt optimally to various rim contours, while damage to the rim is prevented by the valve nut.

“Until now, there has been some reluctance on the part of riders and specialist retailers to use tubeless technology,” added Binner. “With our new tubeless valves, the handling and assembly of tubeless tyres has become even easier.”

Schwalbe’s new tubeless valves will be available in bicycle stores from the end of July 2020 and cost RRP €21.90 (40 mm), €24.90 (60 mm) and €29.90 (100 mm).

