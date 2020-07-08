Schwalbe to assist retailers with volunteer programme

Share Facebook

Schwalbe has launched a volunteer programme to assist retailers with a surge in business, particularly for service and repairs.

The programme will allow retailers in the UK access to a Schwalbe sales promoter who will work as an extra pair of hands, either in the workshop or on the shop floor, for a day or multiple days if required.

This will be completely free of charge to the retailer.

Having run the scheme on a limited basis for a month, with over 30 volunteering days undertaken at over 20 different retailers, the response from the shops has been extremely positive, Schwalbe said.

The assistance from Schwalbe staff has helped retailers get on top of often huge backlogs of work, with shop owners and managers being appreciative of the extra pair of hands.

The sales promoters can assist retailers in getting on top of their workload with services which include, but not limited to:

– Workshop assistance – bike preparation/PDI (bike servicing subject to discussion)

– Bike collection/drop off to customers

– Run a puncture workshop either in-store or outside under Schwalbe provided easy-up

– Charity enterprise work

– Stock control and management

– Merchandising

– Keeping the store tidy and clean

– Answering phone calls/emails either in store or via call forwarding

– Receiving and storing the delivery of stock

– Meet and greet customers who enter the shop

– Giving advice and guidance on product selection to customers where appropriate

– Assisting customers to find the goods and products they are looking for

– Answering queries from customers

Please call Schwalbe UK on 01952 602680 or email info@schwalbe.co.uk to arrange assistance.

Conditions

Subject to prevailing national regulations on working and social distancing in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Retailers must have up to date Public Liability insurance cover.

Retailers must abide by ‘Working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19)’ by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

During their visits, Schwalbe sales promoters will follow all COVID-19 safety measures put in place by retailers.

Schwalbe UK reserves the right to remove its sales promoters from premises it deems unsafe.

