Schwalbe UK to launch inner tube recycling scheme at CORE

Schwalbe UK is set to launch an inner tube recycling scheme at this month’s CORE.

Retailers who sign up to the scheme will be able to return a 15kg carton (up to 80x50x50cm) of used inner tubes from both their workshop and customers. Once full, the carton is dropped off at any one of 3,000+ DHL drop-off points throughout the UK, where it will be returned free of charge back to Schwalbe to be recycled into new inner tubes.

The scheme is designed to be easy to use, enabling retailers to demonstrate their ecological and sustainability credentials to their customers and encourage them to recycle inner tubes.

It has been running in Germany for five years, with numerous dealers taking part, and also started in the Netherlands last year. Retailers visiting CORE will be invited to register their interest in the scheme in advance of the full-scale UK rollout this spring/summer.

Tim Ward from Schwalbe UK said: “Schwalbe has been leading the way in Europe with this green initiative and sustainability is very important to us as a company. In a world where natural resources are increasingly exploited and under pressure, including rubber supply; it’s important to develop and support recycling technology.

“It’s estimated that 10-20 million used inner tubes are discarded into landfills each year. Schwalbe is determined to reduce this.”

Marketing collateral and a dealer portal for the scheme will be available during February when initial piloting of the scheme will be undertaken prior to the full rollout. Schwalbe will accept inner tubes of any brand (including Slime tubes and tubes with latex sealant in).

Initially, the scheme will be available to any current or new stockist of Schwalbe and/or IMPAC tyres and/or tubes. To register your interest in the scheme contact: recycling@schwalbe.co.uk.