Scicon Sports releases new Aerowing and Aeroshade sunglasses

Rebecca Morley 28th August 2020 Gear

Scicon Sports has released the new Aerowing and Aeroshade models, the “next generation” in its range of eyewear styles.

The new Aeroshade features a frame equipped with Scicon Sports’ Horizon Adapt mechanism, the “world’s first” height-adjustable nose pad allowing riders to tailor the field of vision depending on their preferred riding position.

It also features a frame design that further increases the field of vision using the Panorama Arch.

Partnering the Aeroshade is the new Aerowing. A large lens shape with a laser-etched finish places a rimless cylindrical shield on the face, while a vented brow construction allows for increased airflow to avoid fogging, the brand said.

The Aerowing is completed with interchangeable nose pads, each with a double click mechanism for a close custom fit to the face, and adjustable temple tips. The new eyewear styles also feature SCN-PP True Vision.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

ASSOS launches new Skin Layer collection

ASSOS has launched the Skin Layer collection. It includes six new male- and female-specific base …

© Copyright 2020, BikeBiz. BizMedia