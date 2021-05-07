Science in Sport extends partnership with INEOS Grenadiers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Science in Sport (SiS) has signed a three-year extension to its partnership with INEOS Grenadiers.

The extension builds on five years of success between the two parties where SiS has fuelled the team to seven Grand Tour victories. The success of the partnership has been achieved through a collaborative and insight-led approach to Performance Solutions, including nutritionist recruitment, tailored fuelling plans and bespoke product development based on the needs of the team and individual riders.

Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS Grenadiers team principal, said: “Nutrition is a vital part of elite sport and in SiS we have a partner who shares our ethos of continual innovation. Together, we’ve been using world-leading science to deliver a performance-first approach and build upon a five-year relationship that has seen cutting-edge products fuel our team to win the biggest races in the sport.

“We’re looking forward to achieving even more with SiS in the future.”

Stephen Moon, CEO of SiS PLC, added: “Our Performance Solutions model is built on a science-led approach that is the heart and soul of everything we do. Our long-standing partnership with INEOS Grenadiers is the perfect representation of this working in elite sport.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership and look forward to fuelling many more grand tour wins.”

This week, Science in Sport launches its new campaign to showcase this approach, based on a core insight that “Progression is our Obsession”. Visit www.scienceinsport.com/fuelledbyscience to find out more.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: