Scotland sees continued increase in cycling as lockdown eases

Scotland has seen a continued increase in cycling despite the further easing of lockdown, new data has shown.

According to statistics released today by Cycling Scotland, July saw a 44% increase in cycling compared to the same month last year. In ten locations the increase topped 100%, headed by counters in Irvine (182%) and Lenzie (140%).

The information was collected as part of the National Monitoring Framework, managed by Cycling Scotland and funded by Transport Scotland, to monitor cycling rates across the country. The 44% increase follows rises of 68% in April, 77 % in May and 63% in June compared to the same months last year.

Cycling Scotland monitoring and development officer Natalie Cozzolino said: “We were concerned that the progressive lifting of many lockdown restrictions would lead to a big drop in the number of people cycling so it’s encouraging to see that although there’s been a decrease in July, the nation’s renewed interest in cycling is still continuing. By the end of the year, we will have a better understanding of the medium-term impact of COVID-19 on cycling in Scotland. Continued action is needed more than ever to support an increase in cycling.”

“We want to encourage more people across Scotland to discover the lasting benefits of riding their bikes and to help tackle the climate emergency we face. Better cycling infrastructure (especially bike lanes separated from traffic), giving more people access to bikes and training and enabling people to store their bike safely are four critical elements if this increase in people cycling is to continue.”

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson added: “I’m pleased to see a higher rate of cycling in July compared to the same time last year. Through our COVID-19 response, we’re working hard to keep this momentum in cycling going across the country. The Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme is a key part of this approach in addition to our green recovery efforts.

“This scheme is encouraging people to safely bring older and unused bikes back onto our roads and onto the new temporary cycling infrastructure that local authorities are delivering through the £30 million Spaces for People initiative.

“At the same time, we’re also supporting access for people who don’t own a bike – and this week Glasgow City Council confirmed their public hire scheme will continue to offer free travel until spring 2021 thanks to funding from the Scottish Government. Our package of support offers a real opportunity to keep people cycling across the winter months – helping to build an Active Nation and to help manage demand on our public transport network due to the pressures created by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

