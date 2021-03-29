Scott Hillyard joins Beeline as head of retail partnerships

Share Facebook

Beeline has appointed Scott Hillyard as head of retail partnerships.

Hillyard joins Beeline with over 35 years of experience in the cycling industry, having recently led the sales teams at Pure Electric, Silverfish and 2×2. He will lead Beeline’s global retail partnerships as the UK startup continues its expansion across Europe and other key markets.

“I’m delighted to have joined the Beeline team, especially at such an exciting time for the industry,” said Hillyard. “A small silver lining of the past year has been society’s rediscovery of the benefits of cycling as a form of transport for short journeys, exercise as well as reducing congestion and air pollution.

“As the new head of retail partnerships, I will have the privilege of building on the solid foundations the Beeline team have laid as we not only grow in the UK but look to partner across Europe and the rest of the world. It’s a hugely talented team at Beeline so whilst quality and value are key, innovation drives the business forward – lookout for some exciting developments coming soon!”

Beeline co-founder Mark Jenner added: “We’re thrilled to have Scott joining the team, he has a wealth of experience in the industry that complements perfectly the stage we’re at in our growth journey. Together we look forward to bringing better bike rides to many more people across the globe as we scale the distribution of Beeline products.”

Beeline is backed by Seedcamp and True.Global as well as the Mayor of London’s Co-investment Fund, Earlymarket and equity crowdfunding community Seedrs. It is the recipient of grants from the European Space Agency and Innovate UK.

