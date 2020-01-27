Scottish Cycling Running and Outdoor Pursuits Show 2020 “on track for record event”

Organisers of the forthcoming Scottish Cycling Running and Outdoor Pursuits Show have predicted a “record event” with an “unprecedented demand” for stand space and ticket sales well ahead of plan, five weeks out from the show.

The event, which will take place at the SEC Glasgow from 29th Feb to 1st March 2020, is the “biggest consumer event of its kind in the North” and offers exhibitors an opportunity to interact and retail to over 10,000 consumers.

More than 100 exhibitors, including Adidas, Ribble, Gore, Arena, Marin, 2XU, Endura, Schwalbe, Aftershox, Raleigh, Kross, ON Running, Primal, Kinesis and Compressport, will be in attendance at the event.

The 2020 show looks set to be the “best in the history of the event”, with new free of charge audience activity areas – including a new indoor SUP challenge, a 4m airbag drop and the Adidas rotating climbing wall.

Space in the hall is almost sold out but there are a very small number of stands remaining. To learn more visit www.scottishcyclingrunningoutdoorpursuitsshow.co.uk.