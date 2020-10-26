Scottish Government and sportscotland launch £8 million fund to improve cycling facilities

Share Facebook

The Scottish Government and sportscotland have launched an £8 million fund to improve cycling facilities across the country.

The national Cycling Facilities Fund will capitalise on the upsurge of interest in cycling by developing a network of accessible, inclusive and inspiring facilities that encourage people of all ages to ride bikes.

The fund, which is open to clubs, education establishments, local authorities or leisure trusts, charitable organisations, community sport hubs and community organisations, has been made possible through a £4 million capital funding commitment from Scottish Government and £4 million of National Lottery funding from sportscotland.

This investment in infrastructure will be delivered over the next two years through a partnership between Scottish Cycling and sportscotland.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The projects backed by this fund will inspire more people to get on their bikes, bringing benefits to people across Scotland as an enjoyable leisure activity and an efficient way to improve their health. We want to build on the incredible growth in cycling this year and see even more people choosing to travel to school or work on two wheels.

“Our overall aim is for Scotland to become one of Europe’s top cycling nations. The Scottish Government’s commitment to working with the UCI to host the first-ever multi-world championships for cycling at one time in one country is a game-changing opportunity for cycling in Scotland.”

