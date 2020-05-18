SDG introduces Bel-Air 3.0 saddle

Share Facebook

SDG has launched the new Bel-Air 3.0 saddle.

The Bel-Air was introduced to SDG’s line-up in 1995 and gained popularity as the ‘go-to’ saddle of its era, the brand has said. Since then, SDG Components has sold in excess of one million Bel-Air saddles in various forms and iterations. The new V3 sees enhancements that turn the “old skool comfort favourite into a contemporary saddle for riders that never saw a metal flake SDG or remember lusting after wild animal prints and crushed velvets from decades ago”.

“For 2020, SDG’s Bel-Air V3 will continue in the tradition of the iconic shape, with a slight rear rise profile, on a proven 140mm platform,” said a statement. “The saddle also takes advantage of new materials and manufacturing techniques to further enhance the performance, overall aesthetics and most importantly, bringing the time-tested comfort tradition along for the ride.

“With more colour offerings than a bag of Skittles, the SDG Bel-Air V3 extends premium craftsmanship across the full line-up and hits several price points thanks to several rail material options. Stay tuned for new limited art editions, collabs and other wild designs coming soon.”

Pricing and Models:

– Matte UD Finish Carbon Rail – £179.95 (181g)

– Matte Black Lux-Alloy Rails – £79.95 (236g)

– Fuel Model – Lux-Alloy Rails with iridescent dipped and coated treatment with custom painted base and printed graphics – £99.95

– Black Steel Rails – £54.95 (318g)

Overall Dimensions: 260mm x 140mm

Colours: black, red, turquoise, orange, neon green, purple, tan, fuel

The Bel-Air 3.0 and the whole SDG range are available to order now from Silverfish UK. Contact 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.